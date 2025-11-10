The Stats Behind Game #17: Avalanche 5, Canucks 4 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sunday's game against the Avalanche was high-paced from start to finish. The two teams combined for 25 high-danger scoring chances at even strength, with Colorado holding a 15-10 lead by the end of the game. As for the power play, Vancouver generated seven high-danger scoring chances compared to just one for the Avalanche.

One of the reasons why the Canucks scored four goals was their ability to crash the net. Three of their goals came from right next to the crease, while Mackenzie Blackwood was credited with eight rebound saves. Unfortunately, Vancouver suffered a similar fate at the other end as traffic in front of Kevin Lankinen caused some issues throughout the game.

Looking at forward lines, it was once again the Abby trio that stepped up for the Canucks. During their 5:28 of ice time, the trio of Arshdeep Bains, Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson outshot the opposition 3-2. Karlsson also found the back of the net while finishing with a total of five individual high-danger chances created.

To wrap things up, Quinn Hughes had a monster game for Vancouver. During his 20:46 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held a 14-12 shots advantage while Vancouver's captain finished with an xGF% of 56.84. Hughes also recorded a game-high seven shots and was credited with six individual scoring chances.

The Canucks wrap up their four-game homestand on Tuesday when the Winnipeg Jets come to town. Last season, Winnipeg won the season series, picking up two wins against Vancouver. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

