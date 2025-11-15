The Stats Behind Game #19: Hurricanes 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

This game was dominated by the Hurricanes. Carolina held a 47-10 scoring chances advantage at even strength, while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 22-2. Luckily for the Canucks, Lankinen stepped up in a big way as he was able to steal a point from Carolina.

The heatmap from Friday is a better illustration of how lopsided this game really was. The Hurricanes generated shots from everywhere on the ice, while Vancouver was limited to testing Pyotr Kochetkov from distance. Friday may have been one of Kochetkov's easiest nights of his NHL career as the Canucks generated zero high danger shots in this game.

Due to the massive difference in analytics, no player from Vancouver finished with an even-strength xGF% above 50%. In fact, the only player who finished above 32% was Tom Willander, who recorded an xGF% of 45.16 during his 15:22 of even-strength ice time. Willander continues to demonstrate that he is ready to become a full-time NHLer, as he was also credited with creating one of the team's two high-danger scoring chances on Friday.

The Canucks continue their three-game road trip on Sunday as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season, Tampa Bay picked up victories in both games and has won nine of its previous 10 games against Vancouver. Game time is scheduled for 2:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Hronek Pulled From Game Against Hurricanes By Concussion Spotter

Canucks Move Thatcher Demko To Injured Reserve, Activate Victor Mancini

"And If You Get In The Playoffs, You Just Never Know": Despite A Slow Start, Canucks Jim Rutherford Still Feels The Canucks Can Make The Post-Season

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.