The Stats Behind Game #20: Canucks 6, Lightning 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–2 comeback win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a tale of two teams for Vancouver during this game, as they went from registering one shot on goal in the first period to scoring five during the third period. In terms of actual chances generated, however, things remained pretty tame for the Canucks, who only registered nine total 5-on-5 chances throughout 60 minutes last night. On the other hand, they surrendered 14 to the Lightning during the first period. Yet again, it was Kevin Lankinen who stepped up to keep Vancouver within winning distance.

The heat map from last night’s game shows a pretty big disparity in Vancouver’s chances compared to Tampa Bay’s. Despite the Canucks scoring all five of their goals against Jonas Johansson from in-tight, the Lightning had a higher concentration of chances from in front of Lankinen than the Canucks. As a whole, Tampa Bay ended up putting more chances up around all ends of their zone as well as up-close.

Finally, despite a four-point effort from Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, there was one other player who put up surprisingly high metrics despite being dropped to the fourth line. Lukas Reichel finished with the highest 5-on-5 corsi-for with 62.50% as well as the highest expected goals-for in this category with 51.49%. His line of himself, MacKenzie MacEachern, and Linus Karlsson also put up a corsi-for of 61.54% in 7:22 5-on-5 minutes played.

Vancouver will look to earn another two points tomorrow as they take on the Florida Panthers. With Lankinen having played in the past six games, it’s expected that Jiří Patera will start for the Canucks, though the team has yet to confirm their starting goaltender. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

