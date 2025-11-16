Canucks’ Quinn Hughes And Filip Hronek To Play Against The Tampa Bay Lightning

After missing Friday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Quinn Hughes returns to the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks today against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’ll be joined by defence partner Filip Hronek, who was removed from Friday’s game following a dangerous elbow from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov.

Injury concerns arose for Hughes when the Canucks captain got twisted up with Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele in the team’s Tuesday night matchup against the Jets. The act resulted in Hughes heading to the dressing room only to reappear a little while after to help his team out on the power play. After this, Hughes missed Thursday’s practice and ended up not taking part in Friday’s game.

This was not Hughes’ first injury absence of the 2025–26 season, as he previously missed time at the end of October. He did not dress on October 26 against the Edmonton Oilers and ultimately made his return on November 3 against the Nashville Predators.

Hronek’s status was unknown after Friday’s game. Towards the end of regulation, he ended up on the receiving end of Svechnikov’s elbow and was pulled off the ice by concussion spotters and did not end up coming out for overtime. As the Canucks did not practice on Saturday or earlier today, Hronek’s status remained unknown until warmups.

The return of both Hughes and Hronek will be big for the Canucks, who likely would have had to put one or both of Marcus Pettersson and Tyler Myers on their first pairing. Vancouver also recently welcomed back Victor Mancini, who had been out of the lineup since October 26 due to an upper-body injury.

