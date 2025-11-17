Injury Concerns Strike Again As Canucks’ Conor Garland Leaves Game Versus Tampa Bay Lightning

Conor Garland got the Vancouver Canucks off to a fiery start in today’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning by getting into a fight, though that may have come at a bigger cost than expected. The forward left today’s game twice — for a short period of time during the first period after his first shift back from serving his fighting major, and during the second period after the Lightning scored their 2–0 goal.

This is not the first time Garland has left mid-game this season, as he also departed from Vancouver’s 2–0 loss to the New York Rangers on October 28. He missed three games as a result of this injury, missing the entirety of Vancouver’s week-long road trip around the Central Divison, and made his return on November 5 against the Chicago Blackhaws.

Garland has been one of Vancouver’s most relied-upon forwards this season both offensively and defensively. Not only is he a top-minute penalty-killer, he’s also one of the first forwards on the ice both with and against an empty net. He has been playing alongside Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane on Vancouver’s top line for the past few games.

If Garland is out for a longer period of time, he’ll join a group of injured Canucks that includes Filip Chytil, Teddy Blueger, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, and Thatcher Demko. This list also included Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini this time last week, though both have since been activated off the injured reserve.

Vancouver is sure to get a boost tomorrow when they take on the Florida Panthers, and newly-signed center David Kämpf is expected to make his Canucks debut after travelling to be with the team today. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

