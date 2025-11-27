The Stats Behind Game #24: Canucks 5, Ducks 4

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–4 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Last night’s game was filled with scoring chances for both teams, meaning neither had any stunning defensive numbers. Both Anaheim and Vancouver recorded upwards of 10 scoring chances for in each period, with the Canucks logging 37 and the Ducks logging 46 by the end of the game. In terms of 5-on-5 numbers, the amount of chances were closer — Anaheim had 31 while Vancouver had 27.

Looking at the heat map, Vancouver did pretty much what was hoped of them in terms of generating chances, as the majority of the ones they created were in front of the net. While they did have some around the rest of the O-zone, they definitely were able to put up more in front of Ducks goaltender Petr Mrázek. Anaheim followed a similar strategy, getting more traffic all around the net in general instead of more on one specific side like Vancouver.

When looking at individual performances, it’s hard to argue against how effective the line of Max Sasson, Arshdeep Bains, and Linus Karlsson was. While they only played for a little more than three minutes together at 5-on-5, they put up a 100% corsi-for. Individually, Sasson had the highest CF on the team with 70.59%, with Bains coming in second with 63.64%.

The Canucks will continue their trip around California with a match against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. The Sharks are coming off a 6–0 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, who Vancouver will face next Tuesday. Note the start time for Friday’s game, as puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 pm PT.

