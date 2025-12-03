The Stats Behind Game #27: Avalanche 3, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3–1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

In terms of overall scoring chances, the Canucks bested the Avalanche by registering 28 to Colorado’s 27. With that being said, all of the Avalanche’s 27 scoring chances came on even-strength. Vancouver was only able to log 19 at 5-on-5, which is jarring considering that Colorado managed to create 16 during solely the second period.

The heatmap gives another look at how minimal Vancouver’s scoring chances were tonight. They were unable to register a good volume of chances in front of the net despite scoring their lone goal from that space thanks to Linus Karlsson. As a whole, the Canucks’ scoring chances were scattered across the map, with the team unable to consistently find a good spot to commit to.

Statistically speaking, Vancouver’s line of Elias Pettersson, Evander Kane, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki performed well in their first game paired together, though they were unable to find the scoresheet in last night’s game. The trio finished with the highest 5-on-5 corsi-for on the team with 50% and also held the Avalanche to only one scoring chance while on the ice. Individually, Lekkerimäki registered the highest 5-on-5 corsi-for with 57.14%.

With their four-game road trip now complete, the Canucks will return to Vancouver for a four-game homestand. On Friday, they’ll look to register their first win in franchise history against the Utah Mammoth, as Vancouver lost all three of their games against Utah last year. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.

