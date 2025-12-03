Evander Kane Injured In Canucks Loss To The Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks may be dealing with yet another injury. With 3:30 left in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche, Evander Kane headed straight to the locker room holding his left arm. Kane did not return to the ice for the rest of the game.

Tuesday was the end of a four-game road trip, with the Canucks flying home after the game. Over the four games, Vancouver picked up three points, going 1-2-1. Wednesday is a scheduled off day for the team, with the next practice at Rogers Arena scheduled for Thursday.

Kane is one of the five forwards this season who has not missed a game this season. In 27 games, the 34-year-old has five goals and 14 points. Kane is also averaging 17:50 of ice time per game and has spent the majority of the season on Vancouver's first line.

