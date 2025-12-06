The Stats Behind Game #28: Mammoth 4, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–1 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

While the Canucks lost on the scoresheet, they won the battle of scoring chances outright. They put together a total of 43 scoring chances compared to Utah’s 22. This included 21 scoring chances-for registered during the second period. 35 of these were generated while Vancouver was on 5-on-5. Ultimately, last night was a tough loss as, in terms of their offensive output, the Canucks should have won.

Looking at the heatmap, Vancouver and Utah both put up a decent amount of scoring chances from close to the net, though based solely on the eye test, it was the Canucks who managed to put more pucks on net. Vancouver did a good job of generating chances up-close on Karel Vejmelka, though the Utah goaltender played excellently and was able to stop them all.

The line of Elias Pettersson, Linus Karlsson, and Jake DeBrusk was by far the standout line for the Canucks last night. This trio put together a corsi-for of 69.57% and generated 15 scoring chances while on 5-on-5. They also put together a team-high xGF% of 84.30%. Defensively speaking, they also limited the Mammoth to two scoring chances — only one of which was a high-danger chance.

Vancouver is back in action tonight against the Minnesota Wild in what will be the second-half of their weekend back-to-back at home. Since Kevin Lankinen started tonight, all signs would point to Nikita Tolopilo starting today’s game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

