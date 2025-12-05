Canucks Prospect Wilson Björck Named To Sweden's 2026 World Juniors Team

Vancouver Canucks prospect Wilson Björck will be headed to the 2026 World Juniors. The 19-year-old will play for Team Sweden at the upcoming event in Minnesota. Björck has represented Sweden internationally before, which includes recording an assist in four games at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Björck was one of 26 players named to Sweden's roster. Other notable names include his brother Viggo and Ivar Stenberg, who are both top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft. Sweden will be in Group A for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, with their first game scheduled for December 26, 2025, against Slovakia.

As for Björck, he is having a successful first season in the NCAA. Initially drafted 143rd by Vancouver in June, the Swedish forward has three goals and six points in 13 games. Björck is currently playing for Colorado College, which is 8-7-1 to start the season.

Team Sweden's 2026 World Juniors Schedule:

Sweden vs Slovakia- December 26, 2025 @ 10 am PT

Sweden vs Switzerland- December 28, 2025 @ 11 am PT

Sweden vs Germany- December 29, 2025 @ 10 am PT

Sweden vs USA- December 31, 2025 @ 3 pm PT

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 17

'It's Their Job': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On Team Positivity & Leadership

Vancouver’s First Professional Hockey Triple-Header Hits BC This Weekend

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.