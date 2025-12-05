Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 17

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

This Saturday, BC will be hosting its first professional hockey triple-header, with all three of the Canucks, Goldeneyes, and AHL Canucks in action throughout the lower mainland. One of the biggest stories dominating Canucks news headlines, however, has been the exchanging of jabs between Vancouver superstar Michael Bublé and NHL reporter Frank Seravalli. Izzy and Nicolleta discuss all this and more in episode 17 of Hockey, Actually.

0:28 — Weekly Recap

0:40 — Vancouver Canucks (0–2–1)

5:47 — Vancouver Goldeneyes (0–2–0)

8:45 — Abbotsford Canucks

11:37 — Vancouver Pro Hockey Triple-Header

12:40 — Will the homestand help the Goldeneyes?

16:20 — Michael Bublé vs. Frank Seravalli

17:43 — Bublé’s comments towards the Canucks

18:55 — The beef between Bublé and Seravalli

20:50 — Is this conflict providing a good distraction from the Canucks?

24:00 — Trade Rumour Recap

24:20 — Are the Philadelphia Flyers a good fit?

29:09 — Interest in Kiefer Sherwood is sky-high

33:50 — Thoughts on big splash deadline trades

36:40 — Elias Pettersson (D) And His Place With The Team

38:45 — Thoughts on Derek Forbort

40:30 — Why Pettersson is better off in the AHL (for now)

47:30 — Is The Goldeneyes’ Slow Start A Cause For Concern?

47:51 — How long does the slow start reasoning last?

50:05 — What is going on with the Goldeneyes’ offence?

Watch Episode 17 Here:

