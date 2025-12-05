    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 17

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 17

    Breaking down episode 17 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    This Saturday, BC will be hosting its first professional hockey triple-header, with all three of the Canucks, Goldeneyes, and AHL Canucks in action throughout the lower mainland. One of the biggest stories dominating Canucks news headlines, however, has been the exchanging of jabs between Vancouver superstar Michael Bublé and NHL reporter Frank Seravalli. Izzy and Nicolleta discuss all this and more in episode 17 of Hockey, Actually. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as a well as a link to episode 17. 

    0:28 — Weekly Recap 

    • 0:40 — Vancouver Canucks (0–2–1) 
    • 5:47 — Vancouver Goldeneyes (0–2–0) 
    • 8:45 — Abbotsford Canucks 

    11:37 — Vancouver Pro Hockey Triple-Header 

    • 12:40 — Will the homestand help the Goldeneyes? 

    16:20 — Michael Bublé vs. Frank Seravalli 

    • 17:43 — Bublé’s comments towards the Canucks 
    • 18:55 — The beef between Bublé and Seravalli
    • 20:50 — Is this conflict providing a good distraction from the Canucks? 

    24:00 — Trade Rumour Recap 

    • 24:20 — Are the Philadelphia Flyers a good fit? 
    • 29:09 — Interest in Kiefer Sherwood is sky-high 
    • 33:50 — Thoughts on big splash deadline trades 

    36:40 — Elias Pettersson (D) And His Place With The Team 

    • 38:45 — Thoughts on Derek Forbort 
    • 40:30 — Why Pettersson is better off in the AHL (for now) 

    47:30 — Is The Goldeneyes’ Slow Start A Cause For Concern? 

    • 47:51 — How long does the slow start reasoning last? 
    • 50:05 — What is going on with the Goldeneyes’ offence? 

    Watch Episode 17 Here: 

    Previous Episodes: 

    Episode 16

    Episode 15

    Episode 14

    Episode 13

    Episode 12

    Episode 11

    Episode 10

    Episode 9

    Episode 8

    Episode 7

    Episode 6

    Episode 5

    Episode 4

    Episode 3

    Episode 2

    Episode 1

