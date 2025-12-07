The Stats Behind Game #29: Canucks 4, Wild 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

While the Canucks left with a victory, they struggled to generate high-danger chances at even strength. The Wild finished with an 11-3 advantage, with Vancouver generating zero even-strength high-danger chances in the second. Minnesota also won the even-strength xGF% battle by a percentage of 66.22, but could not find a way to beat Nikita Tolopilo more than twice on the night.

Looking at the heatmap, it is a good representation of why the Canucks struggled to generate high-danger chances. While Vancouver did get traffic to the net, the team could not jump on rebounds or connect with high-tips. Ultimately, it was an easy night for Jesper Wallstedt, who only faced three high-danger shots all game.

Moving over to standouts, the trio of Evander Kane, Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood were the Canucks best. During their 9:06 of ice time, they posted an xGF% of 51.88 while outshooting the opposition 7-2. The line was also on the ice for three goals for while also not giving up a goal against.

Lastly, Tolopilo was a star for Vancouver in this game. He stopped all eight high-danger shots he faced, which was part of a 27-save performance. In the end, Tolopilo was a key part of this win and arguably stole two points for his team.

The Canucks continue their four-game home stand on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings. Last season, Detroit and Vancouver split the season series with each team picking up a win at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Must See: Canucks' Tom Willander Scores First Career NHL Goal Versus The Minnesota Wild

Canucks Elias Pettersson Leaves Warmups Ahead Of Game Against The Minnesota Wild Due To Injury

Report: Canucks And Devils Have Had Talks About Quinn Hughes