The Stats Behind Game #30: Red Wings 4, Canucks 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canucks were the dominant team despite the lopsided score. Vancouver had a 31-15 even-strength scoring chances advantage while winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 17-8. In the end, winning the analytics battle did not matter as the Red Wings outscored the Canucks 4-0 at even strength despite finishing the game with an xGF% of 38.21%.

As for the heatmap, it shows just how devastating Vancouver's defensive breakdowns were. Detroit was able to find open space in front of Kevin Lankinen, with a defender not even in frame for both of the second-period goals. On the other side, the Canucks generated plenty of chances, but could not beat John Gibson, who recorded the shutout.

To wrap things up, Vancouver's best line was the trio of Brock Boeser, David Kämpf and Conor Garland. During their 11:40 of ice time, the Canucks held a 9-2 shots advantage and won the scoring chances battle 4-0. Unfortunately, they were unable to score, which was a problem that trickled throughout Vancouver's lineup.

The Canucks wrap up their four-game home stand on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Vancouver and Buffalo are in similar positions this year as they both sit near the bottom of the standings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

