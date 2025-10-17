The Stats Behind Game #4: Canucks 5, Stars 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The Canucks and the Stars played a very close game at even strength. In the end, Dallas finished with a 22-21 advantage in scoring chances while also winning the high-danger scoring chance battle 12-11. As for Vancouver, they won where it matters most as the Canucks outscored the Stars 3-1 at even strength.

As for the heatmap, Vancouver did a good job of crashing the net and getting in Casey DeSmith's face. In the end, the Canucks were able to capitalize on their opportunities, as they scored on four of their eight high danger shots. That being said, Vancouver does need to work on the play in front of Thatcher Demko as he faced 12 high danger shots in this game.

Shifting over to forward trios, the line of Arshdeep Bains, Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson dominated. During their 6:06 of ice time, the Calder Cup champions outshot their opponents 4-1 and had an xGF% of 82.59. It is clear that these three have chemistry, as they were able to step up significantly during this game.

Lastly, the duo of Tyler Myers and Marcus Pettersson had a strong night together. During their 15:01 of even-strength play, the Canucks outshot the opposition 8-6 while also winning the high-danger scoring chances advantage by a count of 4-2. Overall, Myers and Pettersson have proven to be a strong shutdown pair who were able to limit one of the NHL's best teams at even strength.

Fans won’t have to wait long to catch Vancouver’s next game, as the Canucks will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the second half of their first back-to-back of the season. Since Demko started tonight’s game, expect Kevin Lankinen to start tomorrow. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Four-Goal Second Period Propels Vancouver Canucks To A 5–3 Win Against The Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks Activate Joseph From IR, Add Blueger To Roster

How The Vancouver Canucks Performed During 4+ Game Road Trips In 2024–25