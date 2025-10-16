Vancouver Canucks Activate Joseph From IR, Add Blueger To Roster

The Vancouver Canucks have made two roster moves ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars. Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph has been activated from IR, while center Teddy Blueger is now on the active roster. Both players have missed the first three games of the season but practiced before the Canucks left for their current five-game road trip.

Blueger has been out of the lineup with a reported knee injury. The suspected injury occurred during a pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, Blueger played all 82 games for Vancouver, recording 26 points while averaging 14:19 of ice time a night.

As for Joseph, he has been on IR since September 30. The 26-year-old signed with the Canucks this off-season after spending last season split between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins. During the 2024-25 campaign, Joseph played 47 games, recording three assists and 36 hits.

Vancouver hits the road for five straight, starting with a matchup against Dallas. The Stars have started the season 3-0-0 and have scored at least five goals in each of their games. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT from the American Airlines Center and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

How The Vancouver Canucks Performed During 4+ Game Road Trips In 2024–25

Vancouver Canucks Mixing Up Forward Lines As Five-Game Road Trip Begins In Dallas Versus The Stars

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #4: Starting A Road Trip Against The Dallas Stars