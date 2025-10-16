How The Vancouver Canucks Performed During 4+ Game Road Trips In 2024–25

The Vancouver Canucks were one of the better road teams in the NHL last season, racking up a record of 21–14–6 and 48 points (seventh in NHL). 26 of these 41 road games were spent as part of five of the team’s longer-term road trips, each spanning more than four games. With the Canucks now embarking on their first five-game road trip of the 2025–26 season, let’s take a look at how they performed in their five 4+ road game road trips during 2024–25.

October 15 to 22: 3–1–0

Most of Vancouver’s road success came at the start of the 2024–25 season. Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago Blackhawks, the team collected six of eight potential points during this week-long road trip. They had an overall positive goal differential, scoring 13 against all four teams combined and allowing only nine against.

As a whole, the Canucks recorded more shots on net (122) than shots against (115), as they only recorded less than 30 shots once and did not have less than 25. Vancouver also converted on three of six power play opportunities provided and killed 12 of 14 penalties taken.

November 23 to December 3: 5–1–1

Vancouver continued their road success into early December, helping Kevin Lankinen set a new NHL record. Granted, only two of the teams they played ended up making the playoffs in the spring (Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild), though the other teams they played (Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings) put up a fight, with five of these six games being separated by only a one-goal margin.

In terms of shots on goal versus shots faced, the Canucks allowed more (179) than what they produced (151). Their most productive period was the third, during which they put up a total of 55. The penalty kill remained at around 80%, while their power play capitalized on six of 18 chances.

January 6 to 14: 1–2–2

The month of January often becomes a make-or-break month for Vancouver. In 2023–24, the team went on a five-game road winning streak to help put them at the top of the Pacific Division by the end of the season.

2024–25 was a different story.

In five games against the Montréal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver registered only one win and lost the remaining four (two in overtime). They only recorded 107 shots on net throughout these five games, including a 14-shot game against the Hurricanes, and scored only nine goals total. They went two-for-12 on the power play, but continued their solid shorthanded efforts by killing 12 of 15 penalties.

February 22 to March 1: 1–4–0

As poor as their January road trip was, it was nowhere near as negative as their first long road trip after the 4 Nations Faceoff break. Vancouver lost four of their five games against the Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, Anaheim Ducks, and Seattle Kraken, with their lone win coming in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings.

Shot-wise, Vancouver had yet another poor performance, registering only 122 in five games. Two of these matches included less than 20 shots throughout the whole game for the Canucks. In contrast, Vancouver allowed 142 shots against.

The Canucks continued their special teams patterns, going two-for-12 on the power play yet again but registering their best penalty-killing percentage of these road trips with a success rate of 93.3%. They scored eight even-strength goals in five games.

March 20 to 30: 2–2–2

By the time their final 4+ game road trip of the season rolled around, Canucks players were dropping like flies. Vancouver was without both centers Filip Chytil and Elias Pettersson by March 24, though they still remained eligible to qualify for a playoff spot.

During this road trip, Vancouver put up 171 shots in six games against the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Jets, including a 39-shot game against the Rangers, who only posted 12. This was their first time putting up more shots than shots allowed (159) since their first long road trip at the start of the season. They also recorded their season-high in shots per period during 4+ game road trips with 64 recorded during second periods of this trip.

Vancouver’s special teams continued their usual run. They recorded a 16.7% power play rate for the third straight 4+ game road trip, but put up a penalty-killing percentage of 86% over 14 opportunities.

The Canucks begin the first of five 4+ game road trips this season tonight, as they take on the Dallas Stars at 5:00 pm PT. Tomorrow, they’ll face the Blackhawks at 5:30 pm PT. Vancouver will then take on the Capitals, Penguins, and Nashville Predators before returning to Rogers Arena for three games.

