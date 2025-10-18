The Stats Behind Game #5: Canucks 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 3-2 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The analytics for this game were very odd, to say the least. At even strength, the Blackhawks held a 15-11 high-danger scoring chances advantage while the Canucks won the scoring chances battle 23-22. Both teams also scored once at even strength, with Vancouver holding an xGF% of 42.78%.

Moving over to the heatmap, the Canucks did a good job of crashing the net. Both of their goals were scored from high-danger shots, with Vancouver generating a total of 18 in all situations. As for the Canucks defensive structure, Kevin Lankinen faced 12 high danger shots stopping 10 in the victory.

Lastly, as for forward lines, only one trio finished with an xGF% above 35%. That line was Jake DeBrusk, Filip Chytil and Brock Boeser, who recorded an xGF% of 79.19 in 11:16 together. The trio also had a scoring chances advantage of 6-2 while winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 5-1.

Vancouver will play in their third game in four straight days on Sunday in an early-morning tilt with the Washington Capitals. The Canucks won their last matchup against the Capitals by a score of 2–1, during which defenceman Elias Pettersson made his NHL debut. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 am PT and will be available on Sportsnet.

