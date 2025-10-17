Canucks Blueger Will Make 2025-26 Season Debut Against The Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks will be making a lineup change ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. As per Sportsnet's Dan Murphy, center Teddy Blueger will make his season debut, replacing Aatu Räty. As for the starting goaltender, that will be Kevin Lankinen, who started his NHL career with the Blackhawks.

Blueger has been out of the lineup with a suspected knee injury that he suffered during the pre-season. The 31-year-old center didn't miss a game last season, recording 26 points in 82 games. While the exact line combinations are not yet known, Blueger will most likely play on the third line with Kiefer Sherwood and Drew O'Connor, as well as on the penalty kill.

Vancouver continues its five-game road trip on Friday against Chicago. The Canucks have had plenty of success against the Blackhawks over the last few years, as they have not lost since the 2021-22 season. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

