"The Ultimate Goal Is To Make The Big Team.": Vancouver Canucks Prospect Kirill Kudryavtsev Ready To Build Off An Impressive Rookie Season

Kirill Kudryavtsev had a rookie campaign to remember. Not only did the 21-year-old defenceman make his NHL debut, but he also captured the 2025 Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks. Only three years removed from being drafted in the seventh round, Kudryavtsev has already developed into a draft-day steal for the Vancouver Canucks.

Last season, Kudryavtsev was able to accomplish feats that some wait an entire career to complete. He played in two NHL games and was a key part of Abbotsford's blue line in both the regular season and playoffs. Looking back, Kudryavtsev is happy with how his first year as a pro went, as he was able to step up when his team needed him the most.

"That's a crazy experience for a first year in the professional league, but I really let it happen," said Kudryavtsev. "Had a really good team, and just tried to do my job. Be helpful on the ice, off the ice. Give the good energy, as Manny (Malhotra) says all the time, and it paid off."

As mentioned, Kudryavtsev did play in two games for Vancouver last season. He made his debut against the San Jose Sharks, while his second game came against the Vegas Golden Knights. When asked about the messaging he received from the Canucks coaching staff prior to his NHL debut, Kudryavtsev revealed that they wanted to make sure he enjoyed what would be a significant moment in his career.

"They weren't really telling me what to do. They didn't know, like, it's a first game, third game. Just telling, like, you can do whatever you want, just your first game. Just go enjoy it. Try to do some fun stuff. Just don't care about mistakes. Mistakes are gonna happen. Just enjoy getting the so-called experience from the older guys and from the coaching staff."

Kudryavtsev's goal is simple: to become a full-time NHLer. The 21-year-old has taken significant steps forward in his development since being drafted, and will be a player to watch at this year's Training Camp. Kudryavtsev also understands that he needs to be the best version of himself on and off the ice if he wants to take the next step in his career.

"To make the big team. Just to be helpful on the ice, and we'll see what's going to be on the score sheet. Obviously, you want to have good stats, but it's just your work ethic and being helpful on the ice and what coaches think about you. What the whole organization thinks about you, how you treat your teammates and all that."

Based on Vancouver's current roster, Kudryavtsev will most likely start the season in the AHL. This is not a bad thing at all, as it will give him more time to develop and play crucial minutes in all situations. As Kudryavtsev explained, while he hopes to win a second-straight Calder Cup, he is also ready to step up and become a leader down in Abbotsford.

"To do it again. It's gonna be way harder. We lost lots of good guys, lots of power play guys. It's gonna be way harder. But I think it's just time to step up for lots of young guys, and especially guys like me, or like Ty Mueller going into second year. Just show up so that we can be little leaders. I'm assuming lots of guys are going to be called up, and just got to be ready, but the ultimate goal is to make the big team."

Lastly, Kudryavtsev was asked about his head coach, Manny Malhotra. Not only will Malhotra be Kudryavtsev's coach in the AHL this season, but he will also be behind the bench for the Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken. According to Kudryavtsev, Malhotra has played a key role in helping him adjust to life at the professional level, as the former NHLer has preached the importance of practice and always being prepared.

"Every practice counts. Every rep counts as you have to put all effort. Warm-up drills, first drills, or it's after a day off, it doesn't matter. Once you step on the ice, you have to be ready to go. You have to be ready to compete. Practice sounds like it's not really a needable thing because it's a practice, like, have a game tomorrow, it's like, light practice. But still, you have to execute. I have to do tape-to-tape passes. All our coaches on us. And I mean, it sounds stupid sometimes. Everybody's gonna miss a pass, but after a practice, you think about this stuff. They are pushing you forward, and it's really nice."

If Kudryavtsev continues to develop at his current pace, it won't be long before he finds himself full-time on an NHL roster. He has the potential to be a solid third-pair defenceman who can also kill penalties on a consistent basis. Ultimately, Kudryavtsev will be a player to keep an eye on in 2025-26 as he most likely will receive a call-up at some point during the season.

