Vancouver Canucks To Watch During The 2025 Prospects Showcase

Vancouver Canucks hockey is back... sort of. On September 13 and 14, Canucks prospects will be headed to Washington State as they take on the Seattle Kraken in the "2025 Prospects Showcase". In total, 23 prospects will represent Vancouver in the event, including Braeden Cootes, Tom Willander and Kirill Kudryavtsev.

The two-day event will see the Canucks take on the Kraken in Everett and Seattle. As expected, both rosters are stacked with talent, which should lead to some exciting games. With the 2025 Prospects Showcase set to start in a few hours, here is a look at four of Vancouver's prospects to keep an eye on this weekend.

Right Winger Jonathan Lekkerimäki

The 2025-26 season will be a massive one for Jonathan Lekkerimäki. The 2022 first-round pick played 24 games with the Canucks last year, but spent the majority of his season in the AHL. If Lekkerimäki can have a strong Prospects Showcase, followed by an impressive Training Camp and pre-season, it could be enough for him to earn a spot on Vancouver's opening night roster.

Defenceman Sawyer Mynio

After a successful career in the WHL, Sawyer Mynio appears ready to make the jump to the AHL. Drafted 89th overall in 2023, the 20-year-old will be given plenty of opportunity to impress this weekend, both at even strength and on the penalty kill. With a stack roster in Abbotsford, a strong performance in front of his future coach, Manny Malhotra, could go a long way in helping Mynio claim a full-time spot in the AHL this year.

Left Winger Vilmer Alriksson

Based on lines at practice, Vilmer Alriksson will be skating on the first line alongside Lekkerimäki and Cootes. Ultimately, this is a massive opportunity for the 20-year-old, as he will get the chance to show that he can play with high-skilled players. Initially drafted 107th overall in 2023, Alriksson is another rookie who will be looking to earn a spot on the AHL Canucks in 2025-26.

Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo

There is some intrigue surrounding Aku Koskenvuo heading into the season. The 22-year-old recently finished up a successful career with the NCAA and will be fighting for ice time in what will be a crowded crease at every level of the organization. Originally drafted 137th overall in 2021, strong performances during the Prospects Showcase and Training Camp could land Koskenvuo the starting job in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings.

