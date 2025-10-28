Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #11: J.T. Miller & Carson Soucy Return To Rogers Arena In A Matchup Versus The New York Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks (5-5-0) wrap up their three-game homestand with a matchup against the New York Rangers (3-5-2). Vancouver is coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers, while New York fell 5-1 to the Calgary Flames in their last outing. Last season, the Rangers picked up two wins against the Canucks and have won five of the previous six meetings between the two teams.

The biggest storyline heading into this game is the return of Carson Soucy and J.T. Miller to Rogers Arena. Both were traded to New York last season prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Soucy played 99 regular-season games during his career with Vancouver, while Miller skated in 404 with the Canucks.

Injuries are once again going to be an issue Vancouver needs to overcome in order to pick up a victory on Tuesday. On top of the long list of players on IR, there is a chance that the Canucks could be missing both Quinn Hughes and Victor Mancini for this game. More details will be available after the morning skate, but it could mean Kirill Kudryavtsev, who was recently called up, makes his season debut against the Rangers.

Players To Watch:

Kiefer Sherwood:

Kiefer Sherwood has developed into a heart-and-soul player for Vancouver. In 10 games, he leads the Canucks both in goals with six and hits with 45. Coming off a two-goal night against Edmonton, it would not be surprising if Sherwood finds the back of the net once again on Tuesday night.

J.T. Miller:

The 2025-26 season has not started the way Miller and New York would have liked. The Rangers sit last in the Eastern Conference, while their new captain only has six points through 10 games. With what should be an emotionally-charged crowd, Vancouver will need to keep Miller in check to ensure their former center does not have a big night.

Vancouver Canucks (5–5–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 3–8-11

Elias Pettersson: 3–5–8

Quinn Hughes: 1–6–7

Kiefer Sherwood: 6–0–6

Brock Boeser: 4-2-6

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 4–2–0

Kevin Lankinen: 1–3–0

New York Rangers (3–5–2):

Points:

Adam Fox: 3-4-7

Artemi Panarin: 2-5-7

J.T. Miller: 2-4-6

Mika Zibanejad: 3-2-5

Taylor Raddysh: 4-0-4

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin: 2-4-2

Jonathan Quick: 1-1-0

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

