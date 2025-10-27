GAME IN PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks Drop 2025-26 Home Opener To Ontario Reign

The Abbotsford Canucks opened the season on the road, going 2-2 as they bested the Henderson Silver Knights twice in one weekend before falling to the Laval Rocket twice in the next. They opened the 2025-26 home campaign with a visit from the Ontario Reign, while also celebrating their Calder Cup victory by raising the championship banner to the Abbotsford Centre rafters.

Nikita Tolopilo gets set in his crease during warmups.

Canucks blueliner Kirill Kudryavtsev practices his puck handling before the start of the Friday night action.

Victor Mancini smiles up at the videoboard as Abbotsford captain Chase Wouters brings in the Calder Cup.

Joe Arntsen mixes it up with Ontario forward Glenn Gawdin in front of the Reign's net.

Fans on the Abbotsford Centre concourse checking on the first game of the World Series between periods.

It was the Abbotsford debut for Arnaud Durandeau, after he signed a professional try-out agreement with the team on October 22nd.

Attendance was high at the Abbotsford Centre as fans rushed to see a championship banner be raised for the first time in the modern Canucks organization.

Canucks forward Mackenzie MacEachern takes on offensive zone faceoff against Glenn Gawdin of the Ontario Reign.

Ben Berard celebrates with his teammates after Mackenzie MacEachern scored on the powerplay to make it 4-2 Ontario. Berard factored into both Canucks goals, scoring one in the first and assisting on the second.

Canucks rookie Vilmer Alriksson gets into a scuffle in front of Pheonix Copley in the Ontario net.

Despite the pre-game festivities, the game fell away from Abbotsford in the latter half, and they lost 5-2 to Ontario in what was their third straight loss.

Abbotsford Canucks Can't Reign It In During Calder Cup Banner-Raising Home Opener

The Abbotsford Canucks celebrated their 2025 Calder Cup championship during their home opener.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

J.T. Miller’s Top 5 Moments As A Canuck

Former Abbotsford Canucks Forward & Calder Cup Champion Signs NHL Deal With The Colorado Avalanche

How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 10 Games In

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.