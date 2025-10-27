Former Abbotsford Canucks Forward & Calder Cup Champion Signs NHL Deal With The Colorado Avalanche

Former Abbotsford Canucks forward Tristen Nielsen has signed an NHL contract. The Calder Cup champion inked a two-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche through the 2026-27 season. Nielsen signed this off-season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles after spending his first four seasons as a pro with the Vancouver Canucks organization.

During his time with Abbotsford, Nielsen became a fan favourite. In 231 games, he scored 52 goals while recording 115 points. Nielsen still ranks fifth all-time in franchise history for points and third all-time in games played.

Nielsen has also played 36 playoff games during his time with the Canucks. Overall, he scored seven goals while recording 10 points. As mentioned, Nielsen was part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup championship last season and was one of 10 players to play in all 24 games.

As for this season, Nielsen is off to a hot start. He has seven points in seven games, which is tied for the team lead. Unless he is called up, Nielsen will make his return to the Abbotsford Centre on March 6, 2026, when the Eagles battle the Canucks.

