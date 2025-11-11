Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #18: Wrapping Up A Four-Game Homestand Against The Winnipeg Jets

The Vancouver Canucks (8-8-1) wrap up their four-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets (9-6-0) on Tuesday night. Vancouver has already collected three points on the homestand and will be looking to leave Rogers Arena with a win. As for Winnipeg, they enter this game on a three-game losing streak, where they only scored twice against the California teams.

The Canucks' penalty kill remains a significant storyline as the team has a 67.9% kill rate so far this season. Vancouver has allowed a power play goal in five of their last six games, which included two on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. At this point, the penalty kill is costing the Canucks points in the standings, which may come back to haunt them later this season.

Another trend to watch is Vancouver's current win one, lose one streak. The Canucks have not won back-to-back games since October 19, but also haven't lost back-to-back games since October 25. Based on the streak, Tuesday could be a good day for Vancouver as they did fall on Saturday night.

Players To Watch:

Tom Willander:

Tom Willander has not looked out of place so far at the NHL level. The 20-year-old has two points in seven games and is already getting some opportunities on the power play. If Willander keeps performing as he has, it will be difficult to take him out of the lineup once the roster becomes fully healthy.

Jonathan Toews:

For the first time since April 2023, Jonathan Toews will play a game at Rogers Arena. The long-time Chicago Blackhawks' captain returned to the NHL this season after a two-year absence and has become a key piece of Winnipeg's team. Toews has been a pain in the Canucks side for years and could be in store for a big night on Tuesday.

Vancouver Canucks (8–8–1):

Points:

Conor Garland: 4–8–12

Kiefer Sherwood: 10–1–11

Brock Boeser: 7–4–11

Elias Pettersson: 3–8–11

Quinn Hughes: 1-9-10

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 3–4–1

Winnipeg Jets (9-6-0):

Points:

Mark Scheifele: 9-12-21

Kyle Connor: 9-9-18



Gabriel Vilardi: 5-8-13

Josh Morrissey: 2-11-13

Nino Niederreiter: 3-6-9

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck: 6-5-0

Eric Comrie: 3-1-0

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

