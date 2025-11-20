Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #22: Stars In Town As Quinn Hughes Plays 450th Career Game

The Vancouver Canucks (9-10-2) return home for a two-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the Dallas Stars (12-5-3). This will be the second meeting between these two Pacific Division teams, with Vancouver picking up a 5-3 victory earlier in the season. Both the Canucks and the Stars are coming off losses and will be motivated to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

This game is shaping up to be a memorable one as Quinn Hughes hits the 450 mark for his NHL career. When the puck drops, he will become just the 13th defenceman to play 450 regular-season games for Vancouver. While he is only 26, Hughes is already considered the best defender in franchise history and is in the conversation for best defenceman currently playing in the NHL.

If the Canucks are going to win this game, they need to find a way to shut down Dallas' power play. The Stars come into this game ranked second in the NHL with a 31.9% power play rate. If Vancouver's penalty kill can't find a way to step up, they could be playing from behind late in the game.

Players To Watch:

David Kämpf:

Thursday will be the first time fans at Rogers Arena get to see David Kämpf in action. The 30-year-old had a rough first game with the Canucks, as he was on the ice for five goals against in 14:08. Projected to play on a line with Conor Garland and Brock Boeser, Kämpf should get plenty of minutes Thursday against Dallas.

Wyatt Johnston:

Wyatt Johnston has been virtually unstoppable on the power play this year. Of his 11 goals, eight have come with the man advantage while his 13 power play points ranks second on the team. Johnston is developing into an elite young talent who could haunt Vancouver for years to come.

Vancouver Canucks (9–10–2):

Points:

Quinn Hughes: 1–19–20

Elias Pettersson: 6–13–19

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–3–15

Brock Boeser: 8–6–14

Conor Garland: 5–8–13

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–5–2

Jiří Patera: 0-1-0

Dallas Stars (12-5-3):

Points:

Mikko Rantanen: 9-18-27

Jason Robertson: 11-14-25

Wyatt Johnston: 11-10-21

Miro Heiskanen: 3-15-18

Roope Hintz: 4-12-16

Goaltenders:

Jake Oettinger: 8-4-2

Casey DeSmith: 4-1-1

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Looking At How These 5 New Canucks Have Performed In The First Quarter Of 2025–26

Canucks Adam Foote Provides Injury Updates On Blueger, Forbort and Höglander

5 Storylines From The First Quarter Of The Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 Season

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.