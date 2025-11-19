5 Storylines From The First Quarter Of The Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have hit the quarter mark of their 2025-26 campaign. The first 21 games have featured plenty of ups and downs, as Vancouver has started the season with a 9-10-2 record. Here is a look at five storylines that have emerged so far this year.

Injury Bug Can't Be Stopped

The injury bug has hit the Canucks hard so far this season. Vancouver is already into double digits when it comes to players who have missed games due to injury, with some notable names including Thatcher Demko and Quinn Hughes. At this point, it feels as though there is a new injury every game, as the Canucks are constantly playing down a skater by the third period.

As of writing, Vancouver currently has five NHL regulars on IR. Derek Forbort and Nils Höglander are on LTIR, while Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil and Demko are on IR. While some may be closer than others, it is unclear when each player will be ready to return to the lineup.

Injuries occurring are not surprising, especially considering the condensed schedule and the amount of travel the Canucks have had in the first quarter of the season. The issue, though, is that, as mentioned, it feels like a never-ending list that never shrinks. Hopefully, injury frequency calms down a bit moving forward, allowing Vancouver to use the same lineup for an extended period.

Defensive Structure Has Been An Issue

The Canucks defensive structure has been a mess this year. Through 21 games, Vancouver has allowed 52 even-strength goals while their 542 even-strength shots against lead the league. The Canucks have also allowed a league-high 248 even-strength high-danger chances, while their even-strength Corsi against sits at 1155.

At times, it is hard to decipher what sort of system Vancouver is deploying in their own end. Players are frequently chasing puck carriers, leaving opponents wide open in scoring positions. The Canucks have also struggled to defend against the rush, as when a defender pinches in the offensive zone, no forward covers their spot, leading to two-on-ones the other way.

The surprising part of this trend is that Vancouver brought back virtually the same team as last year, yet can't seem to replicate the success they had late in the season. Yes, there is a different head coach, but that coach is Adam Foote, who was in charge of the defence in 2024-25. If the Canucks can't fix their defensive structure, it is going to be a long year for their goaltenders.

Penalty Kill Problems

Just like at even strength, Vancouver's penalty kill structure has been problematic this year. After finishing 2024-25 as one of the top penalty killing groups in the league, the Canucks find themselves at the bottom in 2025-26, having killed just 67.1% of their penalties. For reference, if the campaign ended today, Vancouver would set the NHL's record for worst penalty kill in a season.

Back-door scoring chances have been one of the biggest problems for the Canucks this year. Teams are able to spread Vancouver's skaters out enough that lanes open up for cross-ice passes to open players standing in and around the crease. While the Canucks have some athletic goaltenders, these types of shots are extremely difficult to stop, which is why, when they do get stopped, they often end up on highlight reels.

At this point, the penalty kill is costing Vancouver points in the standings. The Canucks have only gone perfect on the kill six times this year, compared to nine times that they have been at 50% or lower. Ultimately, the penalty kill will be a massive storyline throughout the rest of the season as Vancouver looks to avoid being put in the record books for the wrong reason.

Kiefer Sherwood's Hot Start

Kiefer Sherwood has been one of the Canucks best players to start the 2025-26 campaign. He leads the team in goals with 12, while his 93 hits lead the NHL. Sherwood is the definition of a "heart and soul" player, as he impacts all aspects of the game.

Sherwood could not have picked a better year to have this type of start, as he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. The 30-year-old is wrapping up a two-year contract with Vancouver and will be getting a significant raise from his current $1.5 million cap hit. If Sherwood can keep up this pace, he could cash in big this off-season, considering how the cap is scheduled to rise by $8.5 million this summer.

The question moving forward with Sherwood is, do the Canucks try to sell high or re-sign him before July 1? Vancouver will need to make this decision before the trade deadline, as they can't afford to lose him for nothing this summer. How the Canucks manage Sherwood will be intriguing to watch, as it will have a significant impact on the organization's present and future.

Fans Calling For A Rebuild

The word rebuild has been used a lot by fans and media members this year. After a slow start, many in the fanbase believe it is time to tear everything down and start a rebuild. Unfortunately for those fans, it appears that their wish will not be granted, as Jim Rutherford recently made it clear that a rebuild is not on the horizon.

What has fueled this debate is Hughes' uncertain future in Vancouver. While the captain is under contract until 2027, the rumour mill has been working in overdrive regarding his long-term future with the Canucks. Rutherford has also helped spark speculation, as he has mentioned in the off-season that trading Hughes could be a possibility in the future.

Logistically, a rebuild would be very complicated to pull off. Between long-term deals and no trade protection, the organization would have a very difficult time moving significant pieces and tearing the team down to the studs. In the end, only time will tell, but it is a good bet that the rebuild talk from the fanbase will not actually play out in Vancouver.

