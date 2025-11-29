Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #26: Wrapping Up A Back-To-Back Against The Kings

The Vancouver Canucks (10-13-2) wrap up the California part of their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings. Sunday will be the second half of a back-to-back for both teams as each is coming off a loss on Friday. While the Canucks fell in regulation, the Kings secured one point after losing in a shootout.

For Vancouver, the main focus for this game has to be the power play. The Canucks went zero-for-seven on Friday, which played a significant role in their loss. Vancouver's penalty kill also needs some work, as the team allowed two goals against the San Jose Sharks.

Time on ice will also be a focus, especially among depth players. On Friday, Lukas Reichel and Arshdeep Bains each played under six minutes while defenceman Elias Pettersson finished at 11:18. Ultimately, the Canucks need to find ways to get their depth players more involved, as it will help balance out the ice time of players like Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland.

Players To Watch:

Brock Boeser:

Brock Boeser appears to have found his groove. He scored on Friday night and has 14 shots over his past four games. Boeser continues to be dangerous whenever the puck is on his stick and will be looking to extend his point streak to three games on Sunday.

Corey Perry:

Corey Perry may have drunk from the fountain of youth before the season started. Despite missing the start of the year due to injury, the 40-year-old already has 13 points in just 18 games. Regardless of the situation, Perry is a pain to play against and could be a difference maker for the Kings.

Vancouver Canucks (10–12–2):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14–22

Quinn Hughes: 2–20–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–4–16

Brock Boeser: 9–7–16

Filip Hronek: 2–14–16

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen: 4–7–2

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Nikita Tolopilo: 1–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

L.A. Kings (11-6-7)

Points:

Adrian Kempe: 7-13-20

Quinton Byfield: 4-14-18

Kevin Fiala: 10-7-17

Corey Perry: 7-6-13

Anže Kopitar: 4-8-12

Goaltenders:

Darcy Kuemper: 8-4-5

Anton Forsberg: 3-2-2

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

