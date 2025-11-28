Brock Boeser Moves Into 10th All-Time For Points In Vancouver Canucks History

Thanks to his 213th career goal, Brock Boeser has made his way into the top 10 for all-time points in Vancouver Canucks history. The 28-year-old's 450th career points came against the San Jose Sharks. With his 450th career point, Boeser breaks his tie with Todd Bertuzzi, who had 449 points in 518 games.

Boeser has spent his entire 10-year career with the Canucks. Initially drafted 23rd overall in 2015, Boeser ranks 19th all-time in games played with Vancouver at 577. Over his career, Boeser has recorded 213 goals along with 237 assists during the regular season.

As for players drafted in 2015, few have more points than Boeser. He ranks eighth in goals, 13th in assists and 10th in points. Boeser also has 151 career power play points, which rank seventh among players in his draft class.

