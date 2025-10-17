Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #5: Will Tempers Flare Against The Chicago Blackhawks?

The Vancouver Canucks continue their five-game road trip on Friday when they battle the Chicago Blackhawks. Vancouver is coming off an impressive 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars, while Chicago picked up an 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. Overall, this season, the Canucks have a 2-2-0 record, while the Blackhawks have started the 2025-26 campaign with a 2-2-1 record.

Friday's matchup could feature some fireworks early as Jason Dickinson is a marked man. Last season, the 30-year-old threw a dangerous hit on Filip Chytil, which resulted in Vancouver's center missing the rest of the game. With Dickinson refusing to jump back on the ice after the hit, Kiefer Sherwood made it clear post-game that "he's going to have to answer the bell next year."

As for the game itself, Vancouver needs to ensure their power play is clicking like it was against Dallas. The Canucks went two for three with the man advantage and were able to create high-danger chances on each attempt. Ultimately, this is easier said than done, as the Blackhawks have only allowed four goals on 22 penalty kills this season.

Players To Watch:

Conor Garland

Conor Garland was one Vancouver's top forwards in their win against the Stars. He recorded a goal and an assist in 20:56 of ice time. Projected to once again play on a line with Elias Pettersson, a strong game from Garland could mean another victory on this road trip.

Ilya Mikheyev

Ilya Mikheyev has had a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season. He leads Chicago with three goals and is a plus/minus +4 on the campaign. The Canucks will need to be aware when Mikheyev is on the ice, as his speed has proven to be a challenge for opponents so far this year.

Vancouver Canucks (2–2–0):

Points:

Kiefer Sherwood: 3–0–3

Brock Boeser: 3–0–3

Filip Chytil: 3–0–3

Conor Garland: 1-2-3

Quinn Hughes: 1-2-3



Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 2–1–0

Kevin Lankinen: 0–1–0

Chicago Blackhawks (2–2–1):

Points:

Frank Nazar: 2-4-6

Connor Bedard: 2-4-6

Teuvo Teravainen: 1-5-6

Ilya Mikheyev: 3-1-4

Tyler Bertizzui: 1-3-4

Goaltenders:

Spencer Knight: 1-2-0

Arvid Soderblom: 1-0-1

Game Information:

Start time: 5:30 pm PT

Venue: United Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Four-Goal Second Period Propels Vancouver Canucks To A 5–3 Win Against The Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks Activate Joseph From IR, Add Blueger To Roster

How The Vancouver Canucks Performed During 4+ Game Road Trips In 2024–25