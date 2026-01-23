Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #51: Looking For Two Straight As The Devils Visit Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks (17-28-5) will look to build some momentum on Friday as they welcome to New Jersey Devils (26-22-2) to Rogers Arena. Vancouver picked up a win the last time these two teams met, which happened back in December. As for the Canucks, they are looking for their first two-game winning streak in over a month, as the last time they won multiple games in a row was from December 14 through 20.
In the past, this game has drawn plenty of attention as it was known as the "Hughes Bowl". Unfortunately for fans in Vancouver, they will only get to see one Hughes brother hit the ice on Friday, as Luke Hughes is currently out with an injury. The brother that will feature in this game is Jack, who has 15 points in eight games versus the Canucks.
As for Vancouver, they are projected to receive a boost up front as Filip Chytil could be returning to the lineup. Chytil has been out for three months, with his last game coming on October 19. Confirmation surrounding Chytil's return will be available after morning skate.
Drew O'Connor:
Drew O'Connor has stepped up his game over the past few weeks. He is up to 12 goals on the season, which is four off his career high. Whether it is at even strength or on the penalty kill, O'Connor is finding ways to have a positive impact on a nightly basis.
Dawson Mercer:
Dawson Mercer has developed into a solid middle-six for the Devils. The 24-year-old has 29 points in 50 games and is on his way to surpassing his total for goals, assists and points from last season. If given time and space, Mercer has shown he can make the opposition pay on the scoresheet.
Vancouver Canucks (17–28–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–16–29
Filip Hronek: 4–25–29
Jake DeBrusk: 12–12–24
Brock Boeser: 11–13–24
Evander Kane: 9-14-23
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–14–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–3–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
New Jersey Devils (26–22–2):
Points:
Nico Hischier: 15-22-37
Jesper Bratt: 11-26-37
Jack Hughes: 11-20-31
Dawson Mercer: 13-16-29
Timo Meier: 13-13-26
Goaltenders:
Jacob Markstrom: 13-11-1
Jake Allen: 12-11-1
Nico Daws: 1-0-0
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
