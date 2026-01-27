Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #53: Another Matchup Against The Sharks, Another Celebrini Masterclass

Vancouver’s lines will likely see some massive shifts tonight, as the Canucks will be without both Brock Boeser and Zeev Buium after the two players sustained injuries on Sunday against the Penguins. The Canucks have also been dealing with an illness throughout the past few days, resulting in players missing practices or even sitting out of games to help recover. For example, Tom Willander missed Vancouver’s practice on Saturday and sat out of Sunday’s game as a result of sickness, while Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson have also both been battling sickness. As a result of the various injury and health issues in the lineup, Vancouver’s lines may look a bit different from what was seen on Sunday.