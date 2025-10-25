Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #9: An All-Canadian Matchup Versus Montréal

The Vancouver Canucks (4-4-0) return for three straight at home, starting with a Saturday matchup against the Montréal Canadiens (6-3-0). Vancouver has been on the road for the past five games, finishing with a record of 3-2-0. As for the Canadiens, they are 3-2-0 on the road, but are coming off a loss in their last outing.

There is always excitement when Montréal comes to town, but Saturday's game could also feature a player debut for the Canucks. On Friday, Vancouver acquired forward Lukas Reichel, who adds speed and skill to the lineup. With no morning skate, fans will need to wait closer to game time to see if Reichel will make his debut.

As for something to watch, that will be the Canucks power play. Vancouver has struggled with the man advantage this year, only scoring four times on 28 opportunities. The Canucks need to find a way to get their power play clicking, as special teams could be the difference on Saturday night.

Players to Watch:

Max Sasson:

Max Sasson has had a hot start to the season. After scoring in each of his first two AHL games this year, he has started the NHL season with three goals in five games. With injuries still an issue for Vancouver, Sasson should get plenty of ice time and is projected to once again line up as the Canucks second-line center.

Brendan Gallagher:

Brendan Gallagher continues to be a difference maker for the Canadiens. The 33-year-old has six assists in nine games while averaging 13:58 a night. With 14 points in 30 games against Vancouver, Gallagher always finds a way to make an impact against his hometown team.

Vancouver Canucks (4–4–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 2–5–7

Quinn Hughes: 1–4–5

Kiefer Sherwood: 4–0–4

Elias Pettersson: 1-3-4

Filip Hronek: 0-4-4

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 3–2–0

Kevin Lankinen: 1–2–0

Montréal Canadiens (6–3–0):

Points:

Nick Suzuki: 1-11-12

Cole Caufield: 7-3-10



Lane Hutson: 1-7-8

Alex Newhook: 3-4-7

Oliver Kapanen: 4-2-6

Goaltenders:

Jakub Dobes: 4-0-0

Sam Montembeault: 2-3-0

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

