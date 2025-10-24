Canucks Patrik Allvin Provides Injury Updates On Chytil, Blueger, Forbort & Lekkerimäki

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has provided injury updates on the four players. Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Derek Forbort and Jonathan Lekkerimäki are all out of the lineup and currently are on IR. Based on Allvin's answers, none of the four are close to returning and will be out for this current three-game homestand.

Starting with Blueger, Allvin said, "I would have Teddy as more week to week more so I would imagine more towards two weeks." Blueger was placed on IR Friday, with a retroactive date of October 19. Allvin also confirmed that Blueger's injury is new and not the same as the one that kept him out of the lineup to start the season.

Moving over to Chytil, Allvin did not have a timeline for his return. The Canucks GM said, "Obviously go through the protocols here. He's been home here. He left with our doctor from Washington on Monday, so he's making progress, but obviously not clear, and you got to go through the all the stages here, but it's been some encouraging progress."

As for Forbort, he has been out of the lineup since October 11. As per Allvin, "Forbort had a little bit of a setback here. So I would say he's week-to-week. The problem here is that, with a condensed schedule, it's so hard to fit in practice times. So, for some of those guys that are injured, just finding the rhythm and finding the ice time, it's been a challenge for us up to this point. But I would probably have Forbort as more week-to-week.

Lastly, like Chytil and Blueger, Lekkerimäki was injured last week against the Washington Capitals. At the moment, the exact nature of the injury is unknown. According to Allvin, Lekkerimäki will be out for the next "two to three weeks".

Vancouver returns home for a weekend back-to-back starting on Saturday versus the Montréal Canadiens. Last season, the Canucks went 0-1-1 against the Canadiens , including a 4-2 loss at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

