Canucks Make Trade For Forward Lukas Reichel From The Chicago Blackhawks

With their lineup depleted due to injuries, the Vancouver Canucks have made a trade to acquire forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks. Heading back the other way is a 2027 fourth-round pick. No salary is being retained by Chicago.

“Lukas is an exciting young player and someone we feel can help improve our forward group,” said Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “He is a talented playmaker who can create scoring opportunities with his offensive ability. We like the way he moves on the ice and his overall work ethic and feel our coaching staff can help him become a better and more consistent hockey player.”

Reichel is a former first-round pick, drafted 17th overall back in 2020. He made his NHL debut a couple of seasons later on January 13, 2022 against the Montréal Canadiens. Since then, Reichel has amassed 22 goals and 36 assists in 174 games played with the Blackhawks. Currently, he has two goals and two assists in four games played during the 2025–26 season.

Vancouver conducts this trade with a crop of top-six forwards currently out of their lineup. Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Nils Höglander, and Teddy Blueger are all on the IR, though Blueger was just recently placed on retroactive IR dating back to October 19.

The addition of Reichel will likely shake up Vancouver’s top-six moving forward. While the newly-acquired forward has played at wing for most of his NHL career, he is also capable of playing at center — a position that Vancouver desperately needs at the moment.

Reichel’s current contract pays him $1.2M annually. He’ll become an RFA at the end of the 2025–26 season if not signed to an extension before then.

