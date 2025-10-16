Vancouver Canucks Mixing Up Forward Lines As Five-Game Road Trip Begins In Dallas Versus The Stars

The Vancouver Canucks appear to be shuffling their forward lines ahead of their matchup versus the Dallas Stars. As per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet, the Canucks used new line combinations during their morning skate on Thursday. Here are the lines according to Murphy.

Drew O'Connor- Elias Pettersson- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk- Filip Chytil- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane- Aatu Räty- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains- Max Sasson- Linus Karlsson



Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson- Victor Mancini



Demko

The most notable change is Drew O'Connor being bumped up to the first line. The 27-year-old has spent the first three games of the season playing in the bottom six, averaging 13:39 a game. This year, O'Connor has one assist as well as two shots on goal.

Vancouver will also be reuniting Bains, Sasson and Karlsson on the fourth line. This trio has some chemistry as they helped the Abbotsford Canucks win the Calder Cup in 2025. Karlsson and Sasson will be making their season debuts, while Jonathan Lekkerimäki looks to be a healthy scratch based on the combinations.

The Canucks hit the road for five straight, starting with a matchup against the Stars. Dallas has started the season 3-0-0 and has scored at least five goals in each of their games. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT from the American Airlines Center and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

