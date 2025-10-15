Vancouver Canucks Place Derek Forbort On Injury Reserve Retroactive To October 11

The Vancouver Canucks have placed defenceman Derek Forbort on injury reserve. The move is retroactive to October 11, 2025. Forbort will be unable to rejoin the lineup until October 18, which is the minimum amount of time he has to stay on IR.

Forbort has been in the lineup for two of Vancouver's first three games of the 2025-26 season. During his two appearances, the 33-year-old has two hits and four blocked shots. Forbort is also averaging 13:56 a game and has been partnered with Elias Pettersson at even strength.

Last season, Forbort was a key part of the Canucks penalty kill. He averaged 17:06 a night and recorded 77 blocked shots in 54 games. Forbort re-signed with Vancouver this off-season, agreeing to a one-year extension worth $2 million.

The Canucks hit the road for five straight, starting with a matchup against the Dallas Stars. The Stars have started the season 2-0-0 and have scored at least five goals in each of their games. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT from the American Airlines Center and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks In-Arena Video Pays Tribute To Past, Present, And Future Fans In Space-Themed Adventure

"We Need Every Point We Can Get, And It's Gonna Be A Battle.": Canucks Jake DeBrusk Discusses Importance Of Upcoming Five-Game Road Trip

Former Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet “Learned A Lot In Vancouver,” Bringing New Wisdom To The Flyers