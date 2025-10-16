What The Analytics Say About The Vancouver Canucks After Their First Three Games Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

The Vancouver Canucks have had a rough start to the 2025-26 regular season. After picking up a win in their season opener, Vancouver has dropped their last two games and are averaging 2.67 goals a game. Before the Canucks hit the road for five straight, here is a look at some of their analytics as per Natural Stat Trick for the first three games of the season.

One of the main reasons why Vancouver has struggled through their first three games is their play at even strength. The Canucks have played 144:25 at even strength, and have been outshot 72-57. Vancouver has also lost the scoring chances battle by a count of 34-24, while the high-danger scoring chances read 27-20 in favour of their opposition.

The power play has also been a major problem this year. During their 12:19 of ice time with the man advantage, Vancouver has only produced eight shots and two high-danger scoring chances. In contrast, the Canucks have given up two high-danger chances against, while their opposition has more high-danger shots (1 shorthanded) than Vancouver has created (0).

As for a positive, the Canucks top players are winning their matchups early in the season. Vancouver's top four players by even-strength xGF% are center Elias Pettersson (68.97), Brock Boeser (61.49), Jake DeBrusk (60.23) and Quinn Hughes (56.74). The Canucks fourth line of Arshdeep Bains, Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood has also been strong as a unit, with Vancouver holding a 9-3 scoring chances advantage during their 14:00 of ice time.

Lastly, certain players have had a strong start from an individual perspective. Filip Chytil is tied with Sherwood for the team lead with four individual high-danger scoring chances created, while Filip Hronek leads all players with five takeaways at even strength. As for even-strength hits, that belongs to Sherwood with 16, while Tyler Myers is the even-strength shots blocked leader with eight.

Overall, the Canucks have not been good enough through their first three games. Vancouver needs their top players to start producing and for their defensive structure to improve in order to preserve their goaltenders. While it is still early, these trends need to be fixed sooner rather than later.

