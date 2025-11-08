How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 15 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 15 games into the 2025–26 season. While they most recently went 2–1–0 on their Central Division road trip, they suffered a difficult 5–2 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks last night, giving them a losing record yet again. Here’s how they’re performing compared to the rest of the NHL.

Team Stats

Vancouver’s recent stretch of play has skidded them into the bottom-half of the NHL in all of their team stats. Their lone stat still near the middle of the pack is their power play (19.2%). Their two lowest are their work in the faceoff dot (45.5%) and their infamous penalty kill (68%), which has allowed a goal against in each of the past four games.

Individual Skaters

Despite some difficult numbers on offence, the Canucks nearly lead the NHL in two categories thanks to efforts from two individual players. Filip Hronek is currently third in the NHL in TOI with 370:19 minutes played since the start of the season (partially in-part due to filling in for an injured Quinn Hughes). On the other hand, Kiefer Sherwood is second in the NHL in hits with 67. This is not the only stat that Sherwood leads his team in, as he is also the Canucks’ leading scorer right now with nine goals (tied for eighth in the NHL).

Goaltenders

Again, due to the amount of games played over Kevin Lankinen, Thatcher Demko leads the Canucks in all stat categories for goaltenders. Of all goalies who have played a minimum of three games this season, Demko’s SV% (.911) and GAA (2.57) are towards the middle of the league. He has faced the 10th-most high-danger shots and has a SV% of .857 in these circumstances. Demko is currently taking time to rest, resulting in the team calling up goaltender Jiří Patera from Abbotsford in the event he is unable to play this weekend.

The Canucks continue their current homestand with a back-to-back this weekend against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche. They take on the Winnipeg Jets next Tuesday before heading back on the road for an Eastern Conference road trip kicked off with a stop in Carolina to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

