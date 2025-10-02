3 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks’ 8–1 Pre-Season Win Against The Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks had one of their most lopsided wins in recent history last night with an 8–1 victory against the Calgary Flames. It was arguably the most complete effort for the team this pre-season, as Vancouver was both offensively powerful and defensively sound. These three standouts from last night’s game encompass the same mix of talent seen from this match.

Aatu Räty

Räty brought the heat when he needed to most. The forward, long thought to be Vancouver’s solution to their gap at center entering the 2025–26 season, had a bit of a quiet pre-season until late. Wednesday night was by far his biggest game, with Räty scoring the team’s sixth goal of the game while on the power play. He was a force in the faceoff dot, winning 10 of 14 draws and logging a winning rate of 71.4%. As well, Räty registered two shots on goal and blocked two opposing shots. He started the game alongside Joseph LaBate and Kiefer Sherwood, all three of whom finished in the Canucks’ top four in xGF%, and spent nearly two minutes on the power play. For Räty, there was no better time than tonight to have such an impressive game.

Max Sasson

Another player who is targeting a full-time role with the Canucks is Sasson, who once again skated on a line with his Abbotsford teammates Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains. The whole trio impressed, but it was Sasson’s speed that made him stick out the most — as well as the two goals he scored. His constant hustle was on full display last night, as the forward made a point of trying to be the first player down the ice and swarming the net, so much so that he even took a goaltender interference penalty for knocking over Flames goaltender Devin Cooley. Still, Sasson made a show of one of his biggest assets — his speed.

Elias Pettersson

Many have been waiting for prime Pettersson to make his return, and on Wednesday, he did. The forward put up his most complete effort since the start of 2025, contributing both offensively and defensively. He scored the team’s second goal with a vintage Pettersson dagger from the top of the faceoff dot while on the power play and added an assist to his point total as well.

One change that seems likely to come in 2025–26 is the presence of Pettersson and Brock Boeser on the Canucks’ penalty kill. Pettersson logged almost two minutes shorthanded and finished the game with the second-most minutes played by a Canuck with 17:44. He blocked two shots and registered four of his own.

Vancouver’s final pre-season game will take place on Friday, October 3, when the Canucks face the Edmonton Oilers. Wednesday’s lineup was the closest to a regular roster that Vancouver has iced since the pre-season began, though Friday’s game may change that. This will be the Canucks’ final home game before the start of the regular season, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00pm PT.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.