31 Special Theme Nights Coming To Vancouver And Abbotsford In 2026

The Canucks organization has announced 31 special theme nights coming to both Vancouver and Abbotsford throughout the start of 2026. These events will range from cultural celebrations such as Lunar New Year to an intriguing Mystery Night hosted in Abbotsford. Here’s a more in-depth look at all the theme nights coming to BC in 2026.

10 Theme Nights Will Take Place In BC In January

The first of the Canucks organization’s theme nights takes place in Abbotsford, where the AHL Canucks host Hockey Talks Night on January 7 during a matchup with the Bakersfield Condors. The next theme night to occur after that is on January 10, when the Calgary Wranglers come into town for Flaunt Your Flannel Night. Only a day after, Abbotsford will host a “Mystery Night” in the second-half of their back-to-back against the Wranglers.

Vancouver will celebrate their first theme night of the year on January 19, hosting Hockey Talks Night against the New York Islanders. On January 21 against the Washington Capitals, the Canucks will celebrate Pride Night, followed by Firefighters Night on January 23 against the New Jersey Devils.

The next stretch of theme nights to hit BC will take place in Abbotsford. On January 21, the AHL Canucks will host the Laval Rocket during their Hockey is for Everyone Night. A few days later, Abbotsford hosts the San Diego Gulls during a weekend back-to-back from January 24 to 25. Rock ‘N’ Roll Night will hit the Rogers Forum on the 24th, while Top Dogs Night will take place on the 25th.

After this string of events in Abbotsford, Vancouver will follow up with their final theme night of January — Lunar New Year — as they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Abbotsford To Host 4 Theme Nights In February

With Vancouver on break for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, all four of the Canucks organization’s February theme nights will be hosted by Abbotsford. The first of these takes place on February 6, when the San Jose Barracuda roll into town for First Nations Night. The day after, Abbotsford hosts Vancouver Canucks Night, which will be themed entirely around the team’s NHL affiliate.

Abbotsford will host two more theme nights throughout the month of February. On the 14th, they’ll celebrate Valentine’s Day while taking on the Ontario Reign. A couple of days later, on February 16, they’ll take on the Reign in the second-half of their home series during Family Day.

A Busy March Filled With 14 Theme Nights

March will be the busiest month when it comes to theme nights in BC, as put together, Vancouver and Abbotsford will host 14. The Canucks kick off the month of March with a celebration of Black Excellence on the 2nd, taking on the Dallas Stars. Only a couple of days after, on March 4, Vancouver will host a Celebration of Women in Sport while facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

From then, it’s Abbotsford’s time for theme nights, as the AHL Canucks will host two before Vancouver’s next one in the month of March. On March 6, the early 2000s will take over the Rogers Forum, as Abbotsford takes on the Colorado Eagles for their Y2K Night. The next day, it’ll be the AHL Canucks’ turn to celebrate women in sport with their Women in Sport Night against the Eagles.

Vancouver hosts their next theme night on March 9, honouring Canada’s military as part of their Armed Forces Night against the Ottawa Senators. On March 12, Vancouver will host their First Nations Night during a matchup against the Nashville Predators. During their March 14 match against the Seattle Kraken, the Canucks will also celebrate their Community Heroes Night. On the same day, Abbotsford will host St. Patty’s Night while taking on the Henderson Silver Knights.

The month of themes continues on March 19, when the Canucks host the Tampa Bay Lightning while hosting their annual Canucks For Kids Fund Telethon Night. After, on March 21, the St. Louis Blues come into town during Vancouver’s NextGen Game. In their final theme night of March, Vancouver will partner with Canucks Autism Network to host Autism Acceptance Night while facing the Los Angeles Kings.

Abbotsford’s final two theme nights of March take place on the 28th and 29th, both against San Diego. The first event is Country Night, followed by First Responders Night the day after.

3 Theme Nights Round Out The 2025–26 Regular Season

Abbotsford will end the regular season at home with two theme nights on April 3 and 4 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. On the 3rd, the AHL Canucks will host Student Night. The next night, during what will be their final home game of the regular season, Abbotsford will host their Fan Appreciation Night.

Vancouver’s final event of the season is also their Fan Appreciation Night, which takes place on April 14 against Los Angeles.

