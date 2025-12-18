Canucks Closing In On 2025-26 Holiday Roster Freeze

If the Vancouver Canucks want to make a move before the holiday break, it needs to happen right away. Starting on December 19, 2025, at 11:59 pm, the NHL will start its holiday roster freeze. The freeze prevents teams from conducting trades as well as putting players on waivers and expires at 12:01 am on December 29, 2025.

Last season, there were some trades that went down before the roster freeze came into effect. Kappo Kakko was traded to the Seattle Kraken from the New York Rangers, while current Canucks defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph was moved from the St. Louis Blues to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Montréal Canadiens and the Nashville Predators also made a trade, with Justin Barron and Alexandre Carrier swapping teams.

The 2025 roster freeze is significant for Vancouver as there have been countless rumours surrounding the team. The Canucks currently sit in 32nd and could be open for business when it comes to trade. Kiefer Sherwood is a name that keeps popping up as the pending unregistered free agent leads the team with 13 goals in 33 games.

Vancouver plays three more times before the NHL's holiday break kicks in on December 24, 2025. Their next game is scheduled for Friday at 4:00 pm PT against the New York Islanders. The Canucks next home game will be on December 27, 2025, when Vancouver welcomes the San Jose Sharks to Rogers Arena.

