Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. Abbotsford's roster includes 27 players, with 16 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders. Of the 27 players, 11 helped the Canucks capture the 2025 Calder Cup, including Chase Wouters, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Max Sasson.

Abbotsford Canucks Roster:

Forwards:

Nils Åman

Vilmer Alriksson

Ben Berard

Josh Bloom

Dino Kambeitz

Danila Klimovich

Vitali Kravtsov

Jackson Kunz

Joseph LaBate

Mackenzie MacEachern

Ty Mueller

Anri Ravinskis

Max Sasson

Chase Stillman

Cooper Walker

Chase Wouters

Defensemen:

Joe Arntsen

Derek Daschke

Nikolai Knyzhov

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Sawyer Mynio

Jimmy Schuldt

Tom Willander

Goaltenders:

Aku Koskenvuo

Jiří Patera

Nikita Tolopilo

Ty Young

