    Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 10, 2025, 22:00
    Updated at: Oct 10, 2025, 22:00

    The Abbotsford Canucks have announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. Abbotsford's roster includes 27 players, with 16 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders. Of the 27 players, 11 helped the Canucks capture the 2025 Calder Cup, including Chase Wouters, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Max Sasson. 

    Abbotsford Canucks Roster:

    Forwards:

    Nils Åman 

    Vilmer Alriksson 

    Ben Berard 

    Josh Bloom

    Dino Kambeitz

    Danila Klimovich 

    Vitali Kravtsov 

    Jackson Kunz 

    Joseph LaBate 

    Mackenzie MacEachern 

    Ty Mueller 

    Anri Ravinskis 

    Max Sasson 

    Chase Stillman 

    Cooper Walker 

    Chase Wouters

    Defensemen:

    Joe Arntsen

    Derek Daschke 

    Nikolai Knyzhov 

    Kirill Kudryavtsev 

    Sawyer Mynio 

    Jimmy Schuldt 

    Tom Willander

    Goaltenders:

    Aku Koskenvuo 

    Jiří Patera 

    Nikita Tolopilo 

    Ty Young 

