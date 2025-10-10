Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. Abbotsford's roster includes 27 players, with 16 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders. Of the 27 players, 11 helped the Canucks capture the 2025 Calder Cup, including Chase Wouters, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Max Sasson.
Nils Åman
Vilmer Alriksson
Ben Berard
Josh Bloom
Dino Kambeitz
Danila Klimovich
Vitali Kravtsov
Jackson Kunz
Joseph LaBate
Mackenzie MacEachern
Ty Mueller
Anri Ravinskis
Max Sasson
Chase Stillman
Cooper Walker
Chase Wouters
Joe Arntsen
Derek Daschke
Nikolai Knyzhov
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Sawyer Mynio
Jimmy Schuldt
Tom Willander
Aku Koskenvuo
Jiří Patera
Nikita Tolopilo
Ty Young
