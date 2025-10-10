    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Vegas Golden Knights

    Izzy Cheung
    Oct 10, 2025, 20:00
    Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Ottawa Senators. In the final instalment of this series, let’s preview their season matchups against the Vegas Golden Knights.  

    2024–25 Season Stats 

    Team Stats: 

    Record: 50–22–10 

    Points: 110

    Standings placement: 1st in Pacific Division 

    PP%: 28.3% (2nd) 

    PK%: 75.7% (26th) 

    Goals: 

    Pavel Dorofeyev (35)

    Tomáš Hertl (32)

    Jack Eichel (28)

    Ivan Barbashev / Brett Howden (23)

    Mark Stone (19)

    Assists: 

    Jack Eichel (66)

    Shea Theodore (50)

    Mark Stone (48)

    Alex Pietrangelo / Noah Hanifin (29)

    Ivan Barbashev (28)

    Points: 

    Jack Eichel (94)

    Mark Stone (67)

    Tomáš Hertl (61)

    Shea Theodore (57)

    Pavel Dorofeyev (52)

    Goaltenders: 

    Adin Hill 

    Record: 32–13–5

    GAA: 2.47

    SV%: .906

    SO: 4

    Points: N/A 

    Akira Schmid 

    Record: 2–0–1

    GAA: 1.26

    SV%: .944

    SO: N/A

    Points: N/A

    2025 Free Agency Rundown 

    The Golden Knights ended up netting the big fish of free agency as they conducted a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire star winger Mitch Marner. The deal pays Marner an average of $12M per year for the next eight seasons, keeping him a core member of Vegas’ offence for the foreseeable future. They also brought back pending free agents Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad, both of whom chipped in on Vegas’ offence in depth roles in 2024–25. Other additions include Jeremy Lauzon, Colton Sissons, and Jaycob Megna. 

    2025–26 Season Series Preview

    Vegas is easily the scariest team in the Pacific Division heading into the 2025–26 season. The combination of Marner and Eichel on their top line will be deadly for the opposition to match — and that doesn’t include forwards such as Dorofeyev, Hertl, and Barbashev, all of whom scored 20+ goals last year. While the Edmonton Oilers may give them competition, Vegas is easily the top team in the Pacific Division this season. 

    The Canucks don’t have a great track record against the Golden Knights. They’re currently on a four-game losing streak, scoring more than one goal only once in that span of time. Vancouver has only won three times in their past 10 matchups against Vegas, the last of which was back in April of 2024. The Golden Knights are the last team Vancouver will take on before the 2026 Winter Olympics break; after that, they’ll have to face them two more times before the end of the regular season. 

    2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

    Game 1: February 4, 7:00pm PT @ T-Mobile Arena

    Game 2: March 30, 7:00pm PT @ T-Mobile Arena

    Game 3: April 7, 7:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena 

    Apr 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

