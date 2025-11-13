Canucks Activate Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki Off Injured Reserve, Assign To The AHL

One more name can be crossed off the Vancouver Canucks’ injured reserve, as Jonathan Lekkerimäki has officially been activated after spending the past three and a half weeks out of the lineup with an injury. The forward has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks and will provide a big boost to a depleted AHL Canucks lineup.

Lekkerimäki was one of three Canucks forwards who left the team’s October 19 game against the Washington Capitals due to injury, the others being centers Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger. The forward sustained a hit near the tail end of the first period and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the match by the time the second period rolled around. Last week, Lekkerimäki was spotted practicing with the team and joined them during their morning skate prior to their match against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

So far this season, Lekkerimäki has scored one goal in four games played. He was one of a few 2024–25 AHL Canucks to make Vancouver’s opening-night roster, joined by teammates Aatu Räty, Arshdeep Bains, and Linus Karlsson. He spent 24 games with Vancouver last season, scoring three goals and three assists in this span of time.

Since Lekkerimäki has not played in nearly four weeks, his time in the AHL will likely be for conditioning purposes rather than a full-time basis. With so many gaps in their lineup, Vancouver will need all the help they can get on offence — something that Lekkerimäki can definitely help with.

Vancouver begins their three-game road trip along the east coast on Friday, when they face the Carolina Hurricanes. On Sunday, they’ll take on the Tampa Bay Lighting, and will then battle the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Which Canucks Have Played In 500+ Career NHL Games?

Son Of Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Named Team CHL Captain

More Information Revealed About Canucks Thatcher Demko's Newest Injury

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.