Canucks Avoid Injury Scare As Boeser Returns To Practice

The Vancouver Canucks appear to have avoided yet another significant injury. After leaving Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues, forward Brock Boeser was back at practice on Friday. Boeser only played 33 seconds in the victory as he was hit in the midsection by a slapshot from defenceman Elias Pettersson early in the first period.

"He looked good out there," said Head Coach Adam Foote on Friday after practice. "It looked like he was having fun. He's good."

At this point, the Canucks can not afford another injury. During their game against the Blues, Vancouver's injured players included Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Victor Mancini. This season, the Canucks lead the league in skaters used at 28 through 12 games.

The next stop during Vancouver’s three-game road trip is Minnesota on Saturday, where they’ll take on the Minnesota Wild. This is the first of three matchups between the Canucks and the Wild during the 2025–26 regular season, with the next one scheduled for December at Rogers Arena. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

