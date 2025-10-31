Vancouver Canucks Stat Leaders From October 2025

The Vancouver Canucks have finished the first of the 2025-26 season. Overall, October was a challenging month for the Canucks, as they dealt with significant injuries and constant travel. Here is a look at individual and team stats from October 2025.

Team Stats:

Overall Record:

6-6-0

Home Record:

2-3-0

Road Record:

4-3-0

Special Teams:

18.0% PP, 71.4% PK

Goals:

2.58 GF/GP, 3.00 GA/GP

Shots:

24.8 SF/GP, 30.3 SA/GP

Faceoffs:

44.6%

Individual Stats:

Skaters:

Goals:

Kiefer Sherwood: 9

Brock Boeser: 4

Conor Garland: 3

Elias Pettersson (40): 3

Filip Chytil: 3

Max Sasson: 3

Assists:

Conor Garland: 8

Filip Hronek: 6

Quinn Hughes: 6

Evander Kane: 5

Elias Pettersson (40): 5

Points:

Conor Garland: 11

Kiefer Sherwood: 9

Elias Pettersson (40): 8

Quinn Hughes: 7

Brock Boeser: 6

Filip Hronek: 6

Penalty Minutes:

Marcus Pettersson: 19

Evander Kane: 14

Kiefer Sherwood: 10

Tyler Myers: 8

Filip Chytil: 6

Drew O'Connor: 6

Power Play Goals:

Jake DeBrusk: 2

Kiefer Sherwood: 2

Brock Boeser: 1

Elias Pettersson (40): 1

Quinn Hughes: 1

Shorthanded Goals:

Kiefer Sherwood: 1

Shots:

Jake DeBrusk: 33

Conor Garland: 28

Evander Kane: 27

Kiefer Sherwood: 24

Brock Boeser: 20

Elias Pettersson (40): 20

Time On Ice:

Quinn Hughes: 26:38

Filip Hronek: 24:47

Tyler Myers: 21:22

Conor Garland: 20:30

Marcus Pettersson: 20:28

Faceoffs (Min 40 Faceoffs):

Aatu Räty: 56%

Filip Chytil: 47.4%

Elias Pettersson: 46.3%

Lukas Reichel: 39.5%

Hits:

Kiefer Sherwood: 54

Evander Kane: 28

Aatu Räty: 27

Filip Hronek: 24

Elias Pettersson (40): 27

Blocked Shots:

Tyler Myers: 27

Elias Pettersson (40): 25

Marcus Pettersson: 20

Filip Hronek: 18

Elias Pettersson (25): 15

Giveaways:

Filip Hronek: 18

Kiefer Sherwood: 14

Marcus Pettersson: 13

Elias Pettersson (25): 13



Takeaways:

Filip Hronek: 7

Elias Pettersson (40): 6

Conor Garland: 4

Kiefer Sherwood: 4

Goaltenders:

Record:

Thatcher Demko: 4-3-0

Kevin Lankinen: 2-3-0

Save Percentage:

Thatcher Demko: .926%

Kevin Lankinen: .885%

Goals Against Average:

Thatcher Demko: 2.18

Kevin Lankinen: 3.53

Saves:

Thatcher Demko: 189

Kevin Lankinen: 139

Shootouts:

Kevin Lankinen: 2-0-0, 7 Shots, 7 Saves

