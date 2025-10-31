The Most Iconic Canucks Halloween Costumes In Recent History.

More often than not, the Vancouver Canucks hit it out of the park with their Halloween costumes. From elaborate costume designs to outfits that are just plain funny, this team knows what they’re doing when it comes to Halloween. Here are some of the best Halloween costumes in recent Canucks history.

“Sidelined By Mario” (2018)

For Halloween during the 2018–19 season, former Canucks captain and his wife, Holly, put together a fun spin on iconic Super Mario characters Mario and Princess Peach. It’s a fitting costume given the fact that, for a while, Horvat was the “commissioner” of the team’s MarioKart club.

Shrek Universe (2019)

The Canucks’ team parents at the time, Chris Tanev and wife Kendra, joined teammates in a tribute to Shrek, featuring appearances from Elias Pettersson as Donkey and none other than Brock Boeser as Prince Charming.

Tyler Myers as Cruella DeVil (2021)

This costume may take the cake as the best — and most unexpected — in Canucks history, though it does face stiff competition. With J.T. Miller as a Dalmatian (he’ll appear on this list later on), Myers suited up in the classic Cruella DeVil outfit paired with a wild black and white wig.

They’re Off To See The Wizard (2022)

Each member of this costume dressed elaborately — from the impressive lion-like makeup done by Bella, Boeser’s girlfriend, to Lexie Demko’s straw-man getup. The most surprising of these costumes was none other than Thatcher Demko, who donned the iconic ruby-red slippers and a pig-tailed wig to give his best Dorothy impression.

Ken and Barbie (2022)

2022 was the year for iconic Canucks costumes. Miller and his wife, Natalie, tried their hand at the Ken and Barbie look and crushed it. This was a topical costume considering the fact that Barbie (2023) would be coming out the year after.

Miller as a Playboy Bunny (2023)

No Canucks costume gets mentioned more than Miller’s playboy bunny outfit from 2023. The costume was so popular that it received praise long after the year Miller wore it. This was not the end of Miller’s shocking costumes, however, as he followed this up with this look the year after.

