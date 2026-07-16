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Canucks Bring Back Edler To The Organization

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Adam Kierszenblat
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Alex Edler will be part of the Vancouver Canucks' Player Development Team.

The Vancouver Canucks are adding another former player to the organization. On Thursday, the Canucks announced that Alex Edler will be joining the player development department. As per the team press release, Edler will be "working closely with prospects throughout the organization."

Also included in the press release was a statement from GM Ryan Johnson, who wrote, "Alex knows first-hand what it means to be a Vancouver Canuck. His past experience in the NHL will really help in our players development, he understands the demands of what it takes to be a good pro both on and off the ice, while his skill set and communication will be a big plus when it comes to coaching and mentoring our prospects. Earlier this month we saw Alex’s hands-on approach at our Development Camp in Abbotsford, and the feedback we received about the job he did was excellent."

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Edler played 1030 games in the NHL, which included 925 with Vancouver. He was part of the team's run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final and ranks second all-time in franchise history for points by a defenceman with 409. In addition to his NHL career, Edler represented Sweden multiple times, including winning a Silver Medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics

Jan 16, 2015; Raleigh, NC, USA; Vancouver Canucks defensemen Alex Edler (23) during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY SportsJan 16, 2015; Raleigh, NC, USA; Vancouver Canucks defensemen Alex Edler (23) during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

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