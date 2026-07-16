Canucks Bring Back Edler To The Organization

Also included in the press release was a statement from GM Ryan Johnson, who wrote, "Alex knows first-hand what it means to be a Vancouver Canuck. His past experience in the NHL will really help in our players development, he understands the demands of what it takes to be a good pro both on and off the ice, while his skill set and communication will be a big plus when it comes to coaching and mentoring our prospects. Earlier this month we saw Alex’s hands-on approach at our Development Camp in Abbotsford, and the feedback we received about the job he did was excellent."