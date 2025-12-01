NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Canucks Trade Speculation

Recent reports claimed that the Vancouver Canucks are open to offers for some of their veteran players, especially those eligible to become UFAs next summer.

That has raised rumors about which players could be available and the cost of acquiring them.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that teams such as the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers could be interested in some of the Canucks' pending UFA players. However, the Canucks intend to take their time and evaluate the trade market.

Most of the early focus is on Kiefer Sherwood. The feisty 30-year-old left winger is UFA-eligible next July. He leads the Canucks with 12 goals, carries an affordable $1.5-million cap hit, and lacks no-trade protection. His physical style is well-suited for the grind of post-season hockey.

RG.Org's James Murphy cited an NHL source claiming the Bruins had contacted the Canucks about Sherwood and right winger Conor Garland. He said the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings also had an interest in Sherwood. Garland, however, might not be available as he has a six-year contract extension that begins next July.

TSN's Chris Johnston observed that Jim Rutherford, the Canucks president of hockey operations, has a reputation for making moves well ahead of the annual trade deadline. However, he suggested it might be best if the Canucks wait on moving Sherwood until closer to the March 6 deadline, when he might fetch a first-round pick.

Sherwood could land a first-rounder if he maintains his current level of production. However, Rutherford might prefer a young NHL-ready player who would have a more immediate impact.

Three Potential Trade Fits For Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood is among the Canucks' top trade candidates, and these three teams should consider trying to acquire the hard-hitting forward.

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News mused over whether Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek might be available. The 28-year-old blueliner has six seasons left on his contract with an average annual value of $7.25 million and a full no-movement clause.

Rosner felt Hronek would be a good fit on the Islanders' blueline alongside rookie star Matthew Schaefer. Given Hronek's contract, the Canucks aren't likely to move him unless he asks to be traded. So far, there's no indication that he wants out of Vancouver.

Meanwhile, some observers wonder what effect the Canucks' plans to become a seller will have on captain Quinn Hughes' future in Vancouver.

The 26-year-old superstar defenseman is signed through 2026-27, and questions have been raised in the rumor mill about whether he'll sign an extension next summer. Speculation has linked him to the New Jersey Devils and a reunion with his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested the Flyers as a destination for Hughes, where he'd be reunited with former Canucks coach Rick Tocchet. Flyers beat writer Kevin Kurz of The Athletic claimed he hasn't heard any indication that the club would pursue the Canucks' star but doesn't rule out management trying to acquire a player that would accelerate their rebuilding process.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.