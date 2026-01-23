Canucks Elias Pettersson Could See Expanded Role For Team Sweden At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Before the Carlsson injury, Pettersson was projected to be Sweden's second-line center. Now with the 21-year-old out, the Canucks center feels like the logical player to fill the top-line role. While Sweden does have depth down the middle in Joel Eriksson Ek, Elias Lindholm, Mika Zibanejad and Alexander Wennberg, Pettersson's ability to create plays in the offensive zone, combined with his work defensively, makes him the most likely option to move up the lineup.